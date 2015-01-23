Tone Loc Drops Loc-ed After Dark Album – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Jan. 23, 1989: Tone Loc dropped his debut studio album, Loc-ed After Dark, on this day via Delicious Vinyl records.

Loc-ed After Dark was critically acclaimed and a huge commercial success for the then 23-year-old rapper and actor. The 11-track collection spawned two songs that are still fan favorites from that year: the first single, the Matt Dike and Michael Ross-produced "Wild Thing," which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the Young MC-penned follow-up "Funky Cold Medina," which reached No. 3 on the same tally. Both songs are two of the most recognizable party jams ever.

With the Loc-ed After Dark album, the gravelly-voiced Los Angeles rhymer carved out a sound all his own thanks to the help of funk-infused bass lines and his clever art of storytelling. The LP, which was re-released with some remixed tracks in 2012, climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart for the week of April 15, 1989.

After Loc-ed After Dark was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on May 9, 1989, the Delicious Vinyl artist followed up with his second (and final) album in 1991, Cool Hand Loc. Currently, fans can hear Tone’s distinctive voice behind various cartoon characters and on recorded theme songs for Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Disney's The Proud Family.

Overall, true hip-hop heads will always remember Tone Loc as the pioneering West Coast rapper with the unique voice and smooth style.

Watch Tone Loc's "Wild Thing" Music Video Below

Watch Tone Loc's "Funky Cold Medina" Music Video Below