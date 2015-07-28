EPMD Drop Business Never Personal Album – Today in Hip-Hop

July 28, 1992: On this day, EPMD solidified their position as one of hip-hop’s traditional groups with the release of their fourth studio album, Business Never Personal.

Erick Sermon and Parrish Smith proved their commercial and artistic viability on Business Never Personal. Backed by funky beats, innovative nods to the Zapp/Roger Troutman catalogue, and their no-nonsense rhymes, EPMD stuck to pure hip-hop in every sense. Their trademark sound shined throughout the 11-track offering, which had plenty to keep fans head-bobbing.

The duo addressed rappers who "sell their souls to gold" on "Crossover," while the Long Island anthem "Boon Dox" still measures up even today. In other areas of the album, they teamed up with Das EFX for "Cummin' At Cha," which showcases four MCs going in over a sluggish beat. Last, but not least, the Hit Squad posse track "Headbanger" gets the crowd moving every time they play it live to this day.

Watch EPMD's "Crossover" Video Below

EPMD's Business Never Personal is an undeniable hip-hop classic that stands the test of time as an example of how to make an accessible and hardcore rap album. The LP was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America on October 13, 1992, in recognition of its commercial success.

It's clear EPMD was at their best with this project. More business as usual.

Listen to EPMD's Song "Cummin' At Cha" Featuring Das EFX Below

Listen to EPMD's Posse Track "Headbanger" Featuring The Hit Squad Below