The Break Presents: Al Doe

Standout: "BLASxFAxMee" featuring Smoke DZA



Also check out: "Mr. Fix It"



And: "Married To The Game"



Name: AL-DOE aka "THE POPE OF THE COKE TALK"

Age: 26

Where I'm from: The Bronx. Wipe your feet when you step in my house!

I've been rapping since: I was 17. It's kind of funny, because I never wanted to be a rapper. I was just a get fly Spanish nigga who was well connected. I never considered doing music until I met Jae Millz. He was the one who convinced me to start writing.

My style and/or skills have been compared to: My music is inspired by the late 90s/early 2000s era of New York Rap. My style and aggressive sound has been compared to DMX and The LOX.

My standout records and/or moments have been: A big standout for me has been my latest project Nose Candy, which features Vado, Smoke DZA, Troy Ave, Chase N Cashe and Boldy James to name a few. While working on Nose Cnady I had the pleasure of collaborating with producers from the likes of Harry Fraud, Mark Henry, V'Don, 183rd, Austin Millz, Lee Bannon and Elemnt. I've also been fortunate enough to have built a relationship with Fat Joe, who's now a mentor to me.

I’m gonna change the game by: I'M NOT REALLY TRYING TO CHANGE THE GAME, I JUST WANT TO PROVIDE FOR MY FAMILY & BE THE VOICE OF THE NIGGAS THAT MOVE IN SILENCE.

I’d like to work with: Sade, Marc Anthony, Jeezy, Cam'ron, Alchemist, Pharell, Swizz Beatz, Drake, Kid Cudi and Max B.

My goal in hip-hop is: I do it for the money, legacy and bitches!

I’m gonna be the next: Big success story out of the Bronx.

To check out more of my music:

