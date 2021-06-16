Tay-K Claims He Can Possibly Get Out of Jail on an Appeal Bond

Tay-K has been in a Texas jail since he was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in New Jersey back in 2017. However, the rapper, who celebrates his 21st birthday today (June 16), hopped on Instagram Live to share with fans that he could be released soon due to an impending appeal bond.

On Tuesday (June 15), Tay-K announced that he would be doing a livestream the following day and the live would serve as an open forum for fans to ask whatever they wished. Talking via speaker phone, the rhymer, born Taymor McIntyre, claims that the likelihood of him being a free man is promising.

"The coming home situation and shit I know a lot of people wanna know about that and shit," explains Tay, who at that time of his arrest in 2017 had just released his viral hit, "The Race," a song centered around himself essentially jumping bail to go on the run to avoid a capital murder charge. "A lot of people think it's over, on hood, it's not. My case on appeal right now, so that's looking good, you know. There's still hope and shit, you know, there's definitely still a chance for me to come home on an appeal bond."

The rapper adds: "It's like when you bond out but you don't appeal your case so they got to give you a bond. And then I have a bond here so imma bond out on both of those. That's kind of what I want to happen."

In July of 2019, Tay-K was sentenced to 55 years in jail for the 2016 murder of 21-year-old Ethan Walker. He was also handed additional sentences of 30 years for one count of aggravated robbery and two 13-year sentences for two other counts of the crime. The 30-year sentence and the two 13-year sentences will run concurrently with the 55-year bid Tay was given on the murder charge.

He was later charged with a second murder, which occurred while the rhymer was on the run. In June of 2017, Tay-K, who was last reported to be housed at Texas' Lon Evans Correction Center, was taken into custody in connection to the murder of 23-year-old Mark Saldiva, who was shot and killed outside of a Chic-Fil-A in San Antonio, Texas.

Apparently, several men were arguing in an SUV and reportedly robbed Saldiva before he exited the car and called for help. The occupants of the car allegedly tried to run over Saldiva, who jumped on the car and began kicking the windshield. Saldiva was reportedly shot by Tay-K and left in the fast-food restaurant parking lot.

Police additionally claim that the rapper assaulted an elderly man in an Arlington, Texas park and charged Tay-K with aggravated assault.

In July of 2019, Tay-K reportedly filed an appeal against his 55-year sentence.

Though unconfirmed, the news Tay shared today appears to be the latest update on his legal troubles.

Hear Tay-K speak optimistically about his potential bond below.

