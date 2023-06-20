Popular hip-hop podcaster Taxstone has reportedly been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the infamous 2016 Irving Plaza shooting that took the life of Troy Ave's bodyguard.

Taxstone Sentenced in Irving Plaza Shooting

On Tuesday (June 20), Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, appeared in New York State Court and learned his ultimate fate after being found guilty of manslaughter in connection to the case back in March. Following victim family impact statements, the judge in the case handed down a 35-year sentence to be served consecutive, according to Inner City Press reporter Matthew Russell Lee.

Taxstone spoke following the sentencing and reportedly blamed the incident on Troy Ave, with whom he tussled with before pulling out a gun and shooting and killing Troy's bodyguard Ronald "Banga" McPhatter. Tax also claimed he only had a gun that night for protection and not to be a provocateur.

Taxstone also has a federal gun case that he pleaded guilty to in June of 2017 that he has yet to be sentenced for in connection to the killing. It is unclear if those sentences will run concurrent.

The 2016 Irving Plaza Shooting

On March 25, 2016 a shooting erupted in the green room at Irving Plaza in New York City during a T.I. concert following an altercation between Taxstone and Troy Ave. During the altercation, Taxstone pulled out a gun and shot Troy Ave's bodyguard Ronald "Banga" McPhatter and Troy Ave. Troy Ave then gained possession of the gun and was captured on camera firing shots in the venue. Troy Ave was arrested the following day at NYU Langone Hospital while recovering from his injuries and charged with attempted murder.

Following a nearly year-long investigation, Taxstone was arrested on weapons charges in connection with the shooting in January of 2017. He pled guilty to the gun charge. That July, he was indicted for McPhatter's murder.

The Taxstone Murder Trial

Taxstone's trial started in March. Troy Ave took the stand and testified that Taxstone shot Troy and his bodyguard. The BSB rapper was reportedly offered a one-year sentence in exchange for his testimony against Taxstone.

