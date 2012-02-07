Snoop Dogg Records A Porno Song, Preps 12th Album

Snoop Dogg's new track "The Flying Pink Pig" is more blush-worthy than your average rap song and may just make you put down your lunch. The NSFW track accompanies the adult film Riding The Flying Pink Pig about a sex-crazed food truck staff, which stars L.A.'s famed Flying Pig taco truck, the home of “Heavenly Taste” (seriously, we can't make this stuff up). TMZ has the exclusive, censored version of the song. The site reports that Snoop Dogg did the track as a favor to his friend, the film's producer Erica McClean (it’s always good to have friends in high places). Read more...