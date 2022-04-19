Video of Smokepurpp Performing to a Mostly Empty Venue Goes Viral, He Responds

Smokepurpp is defending himself after a video has gone viral of the South Florida rapper performing to a mostly empty crowd.

Currently, Smokepurpp is on the second leg of his We Outside Tour. During a recent show in Michigan on April 16, video was captured of the "Duck" rhymer's set, which shows him rapping to a far less than capacity crowd. In the video, Purpp performs his song "123." While there appear to be a couple dozen enthusiastic fans near the front of the stage, the camera pans to the right to show that the venue is mostly devoid of people.

"Smokepurpp performing in front of a wild crowd of 10 people in Pontiac Michigan. Was a movie fr," the person who uploaded the video to TikTok noted.

The video clip went viral with people commenting on the incident on social media.

"Smokepurpp startin from the bottom again," one person tweeted.

"Smokepurpp is currently on tour performing with more people on the stage than the crowd," another person typed. "Smokepurpp was selling out shows until he dissed J. Cole, we have witnessed his downfall over the years, the 1985 effect is real."

"It’s brazy Smokepurpp wrote a hit for Kanye but be getting clowned online for not being able to pack a venue," another person posted. "These new artists be writing some of your favorite songs but y’all continue to trash them because they are reachable."

On Monday (April 18), Smokepurpp acknowledged the chatter about his sparsely attended show and reacted on Instagram. He posted a video of highlights from the different tour stops along with the caption, "Tour been lit DONT BELIEVE THE HYPE, I love what I do and ima give my fans a show regardless, I bet they won’t post this tho.. WE OUTSIDE !¡ NEXT STOP : EAST COAST 📍🍾🕺Ticket link in bio 💪🏽."

Smokepurpp recently made headlines for claiming that Kanye West owes him $9 million over his writing credit on Lil Pump and Ye's single "I Love It."

See more reactions to Smokepurpp's viral show video below.