The Break Presents – Slimelife Shawty

People that were bred on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta are cut from a different kente, especially when it comes to music. Southside natives Young Thug, Lil Keed and most recently, 23-year-old Slimelife Shawty are testaments to that notion.

Around the age of 15, in the mid-2010s, Slimelife saw Young Thug perform at a teen club in Zone 3 and settled upon sparking his own rap career. The first track he released—a flip of G Herbo’s viral “Who Run It” freestyle—came a few years later and climbed to about 10,000 plays on YouTube. Slimelife was motivated by the amount of people showing him love, so he kept his foot on the gas, most notably with a feature on Lil Keed’s “Blicky Blicky” in 2018, a hammer homily that also features Zack Slime Fr.

Slimelife continued to hone in on his signature sauce of melodically-driven street anthems that he delivers with a myriad of flows and tones, like his influences of Thug, Future and Lil Durk. Take for example the Durkio-assisted “Savage,” off 2019’s 100 Reasons, 2020’s “Back to the Basics,” from No Slime Left Behind, and his biggest song to date, “Don’t Worry (Clappers),” which was re-rocked with a feature from 42 Dugg and has nearly 15 million combined plays on Spotify.

Despite offers to join Thugger’s YSL collective and Pluto’s Freebandz Gang, Slimelife reps Alamo Records and Only The Family, just like his mentor "big brother" Durk. Slime’s 2021 includes plenty of examples as to why he became such a coveted talent with his appearance on OTF’s compilation hit “Dying 2 Hit’em,” the release of his best project yet, Better Living, executive-produced by Smurk and led by "Baby Boy," plus the sold-out shows he opened for on The Voice and Lil Baby’s The Back Outside Tour. Now that he’s got his foot in the door, he plans on keeping it on the neck of his competition with more music, more music videos and more shows in 2022.

Watch Slimelife Shawty's episode of The Break Live below.

Standouts:

"Back to the Basics"

"Don't Worry (Clappers)"

Only The Family, Lil Durk and Slimelife Shawty's "Dyin' 2 Hit'em"

"Baby Boy"

Better Living