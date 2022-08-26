SleazyWorld Go Responds to Snitching Rumors

SleazyWorld Go is denying rumors he snitched in his 2015 armed robbery case.

On Thursday (Aug. 25), a post surfaced on Instagram account @954fastpitchtv that shows alleged paperwork from July 2016 that is purported to reveal Sleazy penned a statement against his co-defendant when he was charged with armed robbery in September of 2015. One slide shows a hand-written statement where the person who wrote it appears to be asking for forgiveness from a judge. The other set of papers are typed out and look like a transcript from a deposition or court case where the interviewee is describing a crime.

SleazyWorld Go has since responded to the claims that he ratted.

"Fake news niggas know my body," he posted on his Instagram Story.

He also shared a screenshot of someone claiming to know how fake court documents are cooked up online.

"I ain't know niggas was making fake paperwork out here on niggas. This shit getting scary," Sleazy wrote over the post.

As added confirmation, Sleazy hopped on the phone with the co-defendant he is alleged to have told on and let them explain that there is no validity to the allegations.

"Y'all can't play with no real nigga good that shit click bait tho," Sleazy added.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, SleazyWorld Go, born Joseph Isaac, was arrested for an armed robbery, which occurred on Sept. 17, 2015, and sentenced the following July. He received a sentence of four to 20 years and was released in 2019.

SleazyWorld quickly embarked on his rapping career after being behind bars. He dropped the projects Big Sleaz and The Sleazy Way in 2020. He most recently released his Sleazy project last September. His songs "Sleazy Flow" and the remix with Lil Baby earned him a spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Tracks like "Step 1" with Offset have also garnered him acclaim.

See the Purported Paperwork and SleazyWorld Go's Response

