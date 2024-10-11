Sexyy Red Loses It While Being Pranked With ‘Demonic Ghost’

Sexyy Red loses it while being pranked by a demonic ghost on the practical joke reality show We Punk You.

Sexyy Red Stays at "Haunted" Airbnb

On Wednesday (Oct. 9), the St. Louis rapper was the latest celebrity to get scared half to death on the hidden camera prank show, a spin-off of MTV's Punk'd. In the episode, which can be seen below, Sexyy and her team rent an AirBnb in Texas for a movie night. However, unbeknownst to Sexyy, the We Punk You team set up some scary effects to frighten the "Get It Sexyy" rhymer.

Things begin after Sexyy and her team settle down for the night and she is already getting creeped out before anything happens.

"I wanna sleep on the tour bus," she tells her friends. "It's creepy to me. It's, like, just giving...I'm getting weird feelings and stuff."

The We Punk You team then begins to mess with the lights, which puts Sexyy even more on edge. When they make a ghost appear on the TV screen, Sexyy goes off and begins screaming hysterically and tries to leave. Her friends eventually get her to return. That's when WPY amp up the scare tactics with more ghost visual effects, which send Sexy into another frenzy. Then, the crew finally reveals that Sexyy is being punk'd.

"My head hurt, I'm still leaving," Sexyy jokes after the reveal. "I'm not staying."

Sexyy Red isn't the only rapper to appear on an episode of the prank show. NLE Choppa has also been on an episode of the show.

Read More: Sexyy Red Shares Throwback High School Photos

See Sexyy Red being terrorized by a "demonic ghost" below.

Watch Sexyy Red Lose It on We Punk You