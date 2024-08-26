Scarface Admitted to ICU for Undisclosed Medical Issue

Scarface was admitted to the intensive care unit and is currently being treated for an undisclosed medical condition.

Scarface Being Treated in ICU

On Aug. 24, the legendary Houston rapper shared a post on Instagram revealing he is in the ICU at Houston Methodist Hospital. In the photo, which can be seen below, Face Mob has on multiple heart monitors. Two large tubes that appear to contain blood are protruding from his stomach.

Scarface didn't provide any details about his medical condition. He captioned the post, "Ouch...[praying hands emojis] Grateful."

XXL has reached out to Scarface's team for comment.

Scarface's Past Medical Issues

Back in May of 2020, Scarface contracted COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic. The disease took a harsh toll on the Geto Boys rapper.

“You know, like this whole three weeks have been an ordeal, Will," Face revealed on Willie D's YouTube show Willie D Live. "Like it’s the craziest sh*t I’ve ever done and seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the shit in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have no food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile, bro."

As a result of the virus, Scarface was placed on dialysis. He later revealed that his kidneys never recovered from the ordeal.

Read More: Here Are All the Rappers With Honorary Days

Check out Scarface's photo below.

See Scacrface's Photo Revealing He Is in the ICU