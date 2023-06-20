Russell Simmons Shows Love to Daughters Amid Family Beef

Russel Simmons is showing his daughters some love amid the current family beef.

In the early hours of Tuesday (June 20), Russell Simmons hit up Instagram with a heartfelt and philosophical message for his daughters, Aoki and Ming Lee Simmons. The social media post appears to be in direct response to a series of videos from both Aoki and Russell's ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, that find the record executive being accused of threats and harassment.

Russell Simmons Responds to Daughters With Love Amid Family Beef

After both Kimora Lee and Aoki Simmons posted the highly emotional videos below accusing Russell Simmons of things like outlandish tirades along with screenshots of text messages to prove it, the defamed record exec met the accusations with what appears to be nothing but love.

"God is testing you a little bit," Russell Simmons writes in the Instagram post below, accompanied by a photo of his two daughters, Aoki and Ming Lee. "It's OK, be strong. They are called growing pains. As you know, we grow through adversity and struggle. You read my books and heard me preach your whole childhood. Reach back to old lessons and remember to 'smile and breathe, smile and breathe.'"

The Def Jam Recordings co-founder continues: "You are the watchers of this world, so let go. Be at ease. God is driving and he is working on you. DEEPLY sorry for being frustrated and yelling but know this, there are no conditions. For sure, I love you guys more than I love myself."

Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki Accuses Him of Being "Not Well' Mentally

It certainly appears that Russell Simmons' Instagram post directed toward his daughters serves as a response to all that has gone down in the public's eye over the past couple of days. On Monday (June 19), Aoki Simmons not only described many scenarios in which her father displayed erratic and angry behavior but also shared a number of seemingly volatile text exchanges to Instagram the two have had recently.

"My father is not well, for years, he needs help and won’t accept that he refuses to acknowledge he is not himself," Aoki captioned the since-deleted Instagram video while sharing the text message screenshots to her IG Story as well. “He has threatened and bullied my sister, my grandma, he has harassed my grandma in the middle of the night in poor health, send a man to my sisters apartment at 2am to scare her."

She added: "He lashes out at ANYONE who does not say 'oh Russell everything is fine.' Well it’s not fine. If 'I never get a fashion job again' like he threatens, I’ll be a lawyer I guess and work in criminal Justice. Sure, I love my job but if he takes it away from me, I won’t die. You don’t threaten my sister and grandma and mother and say 'Who's gonna believe you? I'm Russell Simmons nobody thinks I’m crazy.' Well, he is."

Kimora Lee Exposes Russell Simmons of Alleged Harassment

Just prior to Aoki's emotional call-out, Russell Simmons' ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, also took her former husband to task regarding the way he allegedly treats his family.

"Don't attack my kids," Kimora Lee Simmons says in the video clip below. "Don't have anything to say about what goes on in this house because if you want to, we can all do that. Like I said, I like receipts. I have receipts. I've been collecting them, I've been baking a cake. So if you want it, just let me know. Hit me up. Let me know if you want it, I got more. But please leave us alone, I beg"

Russell Simmons' Sexual Assault Case

The past few years have been a trying time for Russell Simmons' family. Back in 2018, the hip-hop philanthropist settled a lawsuit with Jennifer Jarosik that was dismissed with prejudice. The initial suit found Jarosik suing for $5 million on the strength of her sexual assault accusations toward Simmons.

Over the course of the past six years, Russell Simmons, who now resides in Bali, has been accused by more than 12 women of unwanted sexual advances and even rape.

See Russell Simmons Show Love to His Daughters Amid Their Family Beef Below

See Russell Simmons' Daughter Aoki Simmons Expose Her Father's Texts