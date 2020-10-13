Here Are 25 Life Lessons We Learned From Run’s House

Along with Diddy’s Making the Band and Flavor of Love, hosted by none other than Public Enemy’s legendary hype man Flavor Flav, Rev Run's Run’s House is one of the best rapper-related reality shows to ever hit TV screens.

Featuring Rev Run, his children Vanessa, Angela, JoJo, Diggy, Russy and Miley; and his wife Justine, the MTV classic ballooned into a huge success for its execution in painting a dope family picture. The show, which debuted on Oct. 13, 2005, aired for six, long seasons, chronicling dozens of both serious and comical moments that the family experienced. The storyline provided peak entertainment at times, from Justine falling off Russy’s skateboard to sisterly arguments between Vanessa and Angela. But the best part of it all came right before the episodes concluded for the night.

Every morning as the sun rose over the hills of his New Jersey mansion, Rev Run threw some bubbles in his 60-something-inch bathtub, lit what were probably cashmere-scented candles that sat on gold bases, picked up his BlackBerry and dropped a word to leave the audience with as he slow-cooked the start of his day. Staying consistent, the show’s outro quickly became the most memorable part of the hit series.

As an actual reverend, fans flocked to the power of the Run-DMC member’s words. Viewers tuned in to each episode in anticipation of what life lesson could be learned next. Dropping knowledge on how to deal with everything from family to love to work, there’s a golden book of free game Rev Run passed out with ease in those iconic moments in the tub.

So today, on the 15th anniversary of the show’s premiere, XXL looks back on 25 of those gems Rev Run dropped and shares the life lessons we learned from his poignant words. To this day, they can still be applied to your life. Take notes, y’all.