REVIEW: B.o.B., B.o.B. Presents the Features

B.o.B

B.o.B Presents the Features



Beats: XL

Lyrics: XL

Originality: XL

Though B.o.B (also known as Bobby Ray) has been signed to T.I.’s Grand Hustle Records (through Atlantic Records) for more than a year now, the Atlanta native has yet to release his debut album, B.o.B Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray. It’s hard to figure out what’s taken so long after hearing B.o.B Presents The Features.

Created by 2DopeBoyz founder Shake—who also put together a collection of B.o.B solo tracks called Should Have Been My First Album in August—B.o.B Presents The Features is, just as it sounds, a collection of songs that feature B.o.B. Some, including T.I.'s “On Top Of The World” off Tip’s Paper Trail, are songs you’re probably familiar with—even if you’ve never actually heard of B.o.B. But the majority of the tracks served as singles for lesser-known artists that have gone unnoticed until now. “Hood Dreamer,” from Willy Northpole’s debut album Tha Connect for instance, features an inspirational B.o.B hook that should have garnered more attention upon its release earlier this year. The same goes for the incredibly catchy chorus he does on Stat Quo’s bouncy car anthem “My Ride.” B.o.B shows off his versatility throughout the mixtape, too, dropping verses on everything from Danity Kane’s “Show Stopper” to Cobra Starship’s “The World Will Never Do It.”

For those who already know Bobby Ray, B.o.B Presents The Features simply serves as a reminder of what the guy’s been able to do during his short time in the game. For those who don’t know him yet, it provides 31 reasons you should be paying close attention. On “I’m That Nigga,” featuring T.I., he raps, “So just accept me or don’t pay me no mind/Either way you’re gonna be hearing me all of the time.” Soon enough, B.o.B, soon enough. —Chris Yuscavage

