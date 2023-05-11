The Break Presents – Redveil

Since his days as a tyke in PG County, Md., there was never a time in Redveil’s life where he wasn’t creating something. Now at the ripe age of 19, he’s fully living his purpose of being an artist. That idea is decorated by his unparalleled output of music thus far. Take for example musing mementos like last year’s Learn 2 Swim, which is brimmed with tracks like “PG Baby” and “Morphine (Da Ways).” Those mentions, among others, helped lower the stylus on Redveil’s rap career. And his recordings have been unescapable since, proven in the millions of song streams and monthly listeners that he’s earned over the last few years.

Redveil’s journey to this point in his career started over a decade ago in the 2000s. His instinct for constructing things traces back to his affinity for video games (he names Minecraft as his favorite). Around the ages of 9 and 10, he started making little intro animations to matchups on Call of Duty, some that he would even sell for quick come up. A couple of years after that, he tried his hand at producing on Audacity. In fact, the first music that he ever released was a beat. Once he found his groove of being behind the boards, Redveil started unleashing production tapes into a lo-fi hip-hop community on SoundCloud, a move that established enough momentum for him to start rapping.

In high school, Redveil was a student by day and musician by night. In 2019, he dropped his debut project Bittersweet Cry, an effort stuffed with teenage anecdotes about his identity over self-crafted, sui generis beats. Then, when everything shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, things really started to go up for Redveil, thanks to his breakthrough record “Soul Food.” He followed that song with Niagra, which is fronted by groovy, soul-stirring bangers like “Weight.” The next power move came on the heels of 2022’s critically acclaimed release Learn 2 Swim, where songs like “PG Baby” took him to a new stratosphere. The song's remix features Denzel Curry, who co-signed Redveil among other OGs like Tyler, the Creator and JID.

Moving into 2023 as a household name, Redveil went back in the lab to ready his spring EP Playing w/ Fire. People can hear the explosive project in full on streaming services right now and during his headlining Water 2 Fire tour that'll be wrapping up at the end of May. In the meantime though, he stopped by The Break: Live to discuss his latest project, the process of making a beat, being an independent artist in today's rap climate and more. Check out the interview below.

Follow Redveil on SoundCloud and Instagram.

Standouts:

"giftbag"

"black enuff"

"pg baby"

"morphine (da ways)"

"weight"

Playing w/ Fire