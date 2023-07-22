Real Boston Richey Films ‘Send a Blitz’ Video in Florida A&M’s Locker Room Without Proper Approval, School Coach Suspends Football Activities

Real Boston Richey's "Send a Blitz" video was shot in Florida A&M's locker room without permission, which has caused the school's coach to suspend football activities.

Real Boston Richey's "Send a Blitz" Halts Florida A&M's Football Activities

Real Boston Richey's "Send a Blitz" video has run afoul with Florida A&M University. Apparently, the 2023 XXL Freshman shot the video in FAMU's locker room without proper approval. The school's coach Willie Simmons caught wind of Richey's video and on Friday (July 21) announced that he was shutting down football activities.

In a statement via his Twitter account, Simmons stated that Richey didn't get permission to shoot his video in the football lockeroom and that the visual contained "graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M's core values, principles and beliefs."

"As a result of this unfortunate situation, as head football coach I am effectively suspending all football related activities until further notice," he continued. "It's a privilege to wear the Orange and Green and as a football program our young men have failed to live up to the standard set before us."

"The will all learn from this mishap and we will continue to work hard every day to become the best version of ourselves and continued to make Rattler Nation proud," Simmons concluded.

Investigation Underway Regarding Richey's Video Being Shot at FAMU Without Permission

According to coach Simmons, FAMU has initiated an investigation into how the football locker room was accessed for the filming of Richey's "Send a Blitz" video, as well as the use of licensed Florida A&M apparel that violates agreements.

According to Richey's post on Instagram, the video, which was uploaded to his YouTube channel, was shot within 24 hours. In the visual, Richey is rapping his song in the locker room while wearing a Florida A&M shirt and team helmet. Several FAMU players can be seen in the background of the video.

Real Boston Richey, born Jalen Taheen Foster, is from Tallahassee, Fla., where Florida A&M's campus is located. The 26-year-old rhymer is familiar with the team and the campus as he performed before the Rattlers' homecoming game last season.

XXL has reached out to Real Boston Richey's reps for comment.

Watch Real Boston Richey's "Send a Blitz" Video Below

