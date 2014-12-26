10 Rappers Chilling With Their Family And Friends On Christmas

Christmas just aint Christmas without the ones you love. Many rappers find themselves missing precious time with family and friends throughout the year while on the road and in the studio. Christmas gives them the opportunity to share those intimate moments with those they are the closest with. This usually makes for some heart-warming moments. From Diddy to T.I. to Lil Wayne, check out the photo gallery of rappers spending time with their loved ones on X-mas, above.

