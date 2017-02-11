Ramsay Tha Great Arrested for Pimping and Pandering

Ramsay Tha Great, the man who recently accused Chief Keef of assault, finds himself with his own legal issues. On Thursday (Feb. 9), the beat maker was arraigned in Orange County court in California on four felony charges of pimping and pandering.

According to the OC Register, the 24-year-old producer, born Brandon Christopher Ramsay, is being accused of pimping a couple of women out of a hotel in Anaheim. He was arrested on Tuesday (Feb. 7) after the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a sting operation upon seeing ads for the two women offering sexual services.

Undercover officers met with the women, during which they were said to receive multiple calls from Ramsay who was trying to pinpoint their location. He was taken into custody when he arrived on the scene, and was said to have "evidence" and text messages that contain pimp rhetoric. He pleaded not guilty to all charges when he appeared in court on Thursday. Ramsay faces a maximum sentence of seven years and four months in prison, if convicted.

This is the second time in as many months that Ramsay has made the headlines for unflattering reasons. In January, he accused Chief Keef and his crew of breaking into his house and assaulting him with a deadly weapon. Sosa was arrested and Ramsay later had to defend himself against snitch accusations.

Chief Keef is out on $500,000 bail. His next court date is Feb. 24.

