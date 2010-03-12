Rah Digga Talks Comeback LP, Working With Nottz [With XXcLusive Video]

Former Flipmode Squad member Rah Digga recently chopped it up with XXLMag.com about her upcoming album, Classics.

The disc—her first since her 1999 debut Dirty Harriet on Elektra Records—is expected to drop this summer, through indie imprint Raw Koncept.

"It’s all Nottz production and all Rah Digga rhyming,” the femcee confidently told XXL [watch below].

This is not the first time the two have been in the studio together. Nottz, who has worked with everyone from Scarface to Kanye West to Snoop Dogg, was responsible for producing a handful of tracks off Dirty Harriet.

"A guy by the name of Lucas [from Raw Koncept] said you need to let Nottz do the whole album," the New Jersey native said. "And we argued and went back and forth, you know, I just couldn't see it at the time...As we started recording, by the time I got to that tenth song, it got to the point where I couldn't even hear anybody else on the album."

Digga recently dropped the guitar driven track "Warning Shots" last month. She plans to follow it up with her first official single from the album, "Who Gon' Check Me Boo?" —Brooklyne Gipson

[video:https://www.xxlmag.com/uploads/video/files/2010/3.12.10_LF_RahDigga.flv l]