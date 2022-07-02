R. Kelly Sues Prison for ‘Cruel and Unusual Punishment’ After Being Put on Suicide Watch – Report

R. Kelly claims he’s not suicidal after being handed down a 30-year prison sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking charges this week.

According to a report from TMZ, published on Friday (July 1), R. Kelly reportedly filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn N.Y. (MDC Brooklyn), alleging the facility is punishing him by placing him on suicide watch despite his denials that he has no intentions of hurting himself.

In his suit, the embattled singer alleges MDC Brooklyn is subjecting him to “cruel and unusual punishment” under harsh conditions because he is a celebrity. Kelly claims that his Eighth Amendment rights are being violated after he told MDC officials that he was not suicidal and had no thoughts of harming himself or others.

Kelly alleges the detention center placed him in a single cell without bed rails, a shower or toilet paper. He claims he is being forced to eat meals with his hands, and receiving no contact from loved ones. Kelly added that inmates on suicide watch don’t even receive psychiatric care.

R. Kelly is reportedly suing for damages and emotional distress.

In response to Kelly’s allegations, the Bureau of Prisons told TMZ in a statement, "The BOP is committed to ensuring the safety and security of all inmates in our population, our staff, and the public. Humane treatment of the men and women in our custody is a top priority."

XXL has reached out to R. Kelly’s attorney and a rep for MDC Brooklyn for a statement.