UPDATE: R. Kelly's lawyer says that Kelly's new charges are "not really new." In a statement to the Associated Press, Steve Greenberg said "are the same conduct, just charged differently."

“Same alleged victim, same timeframe, same facts," Greenberg told AP.

Greenberg also stated the reported 11 sex crime-related counts filed by Cook County prosecutors against Kelly pertain to one of the victims already listed in his previous charges. He didn't name the victim in the filings, but he asserted that his client will receive a positive outcome. Kelly's lawyer feels like his client will experience the "same results" as the singer has in the past.

Kelly isn't facing federal charges as of this report. However, Greenberg said if Kelly ever does face federal charges, “we will deal with it.”

ORIGINAL STORY

R. Kelly has been hit with more charges.

According to The Chicago Tribune, the legally embattled singer was charged with 11 sexual abuse-related crimes on Thursday (May 30). Listed in a screenshot of what appears to be the database for Illinois' Cook County legal system are multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

These purported charges arrive four months after Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the four newly issued aggravated criminal sexual assault charges Kelly faces are all labeled as Class X felonies in Illinois, which means the singer could be facing a maximum of 30 years for these charges alone.

Speaking with the Sun-Times, Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, implied he wasn't abreast of the new charges, but that he knew they weren't recent allegations.

“We’ll see what the charges are, and we’ll proceed accordingly,” Greenberg said. “I know this much: It’s old. They’re allegations from years ago.”

