Quando Rondo’s Pitch for 2019 XXL Freshman

Savannah, Ga. rapper Quando Rondo didn't leave his Down South stomping grounds until he got signed to Atlantic Records via YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Never Broke Again imprint in 2018, but his limited travel didn't stop his music from reaching the masses. Quando, whose early popularity was earned thanks to his affiliation with YoungBoy, made a name for himself in the streets with his 2018 mixtapes Life Before Fame and Life After Fame, two projects that detail both the rough-and-tumble experiences he's had from living in poverty to hitting licks plus his relationships with women and family.

Songs like "I Remember" featuring Lil Baby, off Life B4 Fame, have racked up 14 million streams on Spotify while its accompanying music video sits at over 41 million views. His official YouTube channel showcases multiple videos in the millions, proving his knack for storytelling in his signature sing-song delivery is hitting. With collaborations with YoungBoy to A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and a goal of 10 platinum songs, 20-year-old Quando Rondo has his sights set on winning.

