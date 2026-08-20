Post Malone Engaged to Girlfriend Christy Lee After Rekindling Romance

Post Malone and Christy Lee are engaged after reconciling from a brief split.

On Wednesday (Aug. 19), Lee’s friend Marina Hollyer broke the news with video from their engagement on her Instagram Story. According to TMZ, the big moment happened the night before in Utah.

"My best friend in the world just got engaged," she wrote in the caption with heart emojis. She added more photos and videos in the following slides, showing Lee in a "Bride to Be" sash and showing off her rock.

Dating rumors started when the pair were first spotted together in March 2025, and they were all but confirmed when they were later seen having dinner in Paris and then going shopping and sealing it with a kiss.

The pair reportedly split just months later, but clearly they have since reconciled.

Posty's relationship with Lee came after his reported split from former fiancée Hee Sung 'Jamie' Park. The pair got engaged in 2021, with the "Congratulations" singer confirming the news during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. They welcomed their first child together in 2022, but eventually split toward the end of 2024.

On the music side of things, Post Malone's Big Ass Stadium tour, which he's been on since 2025, will head to Asia next month before wrapping up Down Under in Australia and New Zealand in October.

Check out photos and video of the night Posty and Christy got engaged below.

See Moments From Post Malone's Engagement to Christy Lee

See All the Rappers Touring in 2026