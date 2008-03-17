Police Arrest 12 in Aftermath of Webbie Concert

Chaos reigned in the aftermath of a beach side concert in Galveston, TX on Sunday (March 16) and at least 12 concertgoers were arrested by local police. The concert was sponsored by Houston radio station Party 93.3 and took place on East Beach, which allows alcoholic beverages. According to the Houston Chronicle, only four off-duty cops had been hired to work security for the "Spring Break Party Beach Bash" which ended up drawing drew huge crowds. Baton Rouge MC Webbie headlined the show and 2 Pistols, Colby O'Donnis, Lil Wil and Lil Keke also performed. When a fight broke out following the show, Galveston police Lt. Jorge Trevino said that the few officers present were “completely overwhelmed” when they tried to arrest the people involved. It eventually took authorities 4 hours to clear some 5,000 vehicles from the beach and at least 12 people were arrested.