Fans Think Webbie Is Wearing a Crop Top in Viral Photo, He Addresses the Issue

Rappers like to dress to impress and Webbie is no exception. Unfortunately, the Louisiana rhymer is getting clowned by fans for his recent outfit of choice.

On Saturday (April 8), Webbie decided to share a photo of himself on his Instagram account wearing his finest duds. The image features the "Independent" artist rocking a fur-lined fedora hat and wearing a black mint coat, matching denim jeans, Dolce & Gabbana underwear and white spiked sneakers.

While the photo looks innocent enough, fans zeroed in on how he's wearing his tank top. The shirt is lifted over his torso to reveal his "Savage Life" tattoo. But fans think Webbie is wearing a crop top and is being zesty for the camera.

Hours later, Webbie must have read the comments on his photo post and decided to address his clothing gaffe in a separate video on his IG account. In the clip, the 37-year-old rhymer tells fans to stop joking about how he is dressed in the image. Webbie also questions why people are reposting his viral photo but won't repost videos of him doing positive things in the community.

"I just wanna know why y'all don't you repost, double post s**t when I tell the kids to stay in school and you can be what you wanna be. The positive things about life...'cause that's what I represent," he said. "Savage Life 'cause I have been through it all, ya heard?"

"Quit playin'. Quit playin' and elevate man, before s**t get crazy, man, for real," he warned about people clowning him about his outfit.

Webbie then lifted up his shirt to reveal his Savage Life tattoo that's tatted across his belly and promoted his next project, Savage Life - The Movie.

On Sunday (April 9), Webbie posted a photo of himself in the same outfit he wore in the not-so offending pic, but this time he's fully-clothed with no skin showing.

"HAPPY EASTER [rabbit emoji]..IZUP [finger pointing up]," he wrote in the caption before closing with some promotions: "#movie [film camera emoji] otw [fire emoji] @trillentertainment__ @supa_unit #god1st [prayer hands emoji] #BackToDaBubbles."

Nevertheless, fans are poking fun of his outfit in the comment section.

"I'm disappointed [pensive face emoji] bro went from Savage to Sassy!!" wrote one fan.

"This ain't Trill [face blowing nose emoji]," typed another person.

A third fan explained what Webbie is doing in the photo. "He lifted up his wife beater so you can see his tattoos lol y'all so funny but this does look funny tho," she wrote.

Despite the jokey comments, Webbie is a fashionable dude.

Check Out Webbie's Viral Photo and More Fans Reactions Below

