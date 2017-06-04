Watch Pharrell, Black Eyed Peas and More Perform at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande is doing her part to help the victims of the Manchester Concert Bombing by putting on a show dubbed the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert that will feature Pharrell, Black Eyed Peas and more.

The tragic bombing incident occurred at Grande's show in Britain's Manchester Arena on May 22. Twenty-two people have been reported dead, among them, children, with another 59 more reported injured. The event sent shock waves across the world. Even 2 Chainz touched on the topic during a recent visit to The View. “I think that situation is very unfortunate," Tity explained. "When people go to concerts, they feel like it’s a place to get away. You know, for some kids, it’s their first time being away from their parents. And for parents, you hope that they have a good time, get back home safely.”

But Grande and friends are refusing to give into fear, putting on the show today (June 4) in the same city where the bombing took place. The show features performances from Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Mumford and Sons. The event will raise funds for the British Red Cross Society's Manchester emergency fund.

Other celebrities have done their part as well. Eminem and Justin Timberlake were among those helped pass the word along to their millions of social media followers about a relief fund that was set up. That fund has since made millions of dollars in donations.

Stream the One Love Manchester Benefit Concert live below.

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