People Think Ariana Grande’s Song ‘Ghostin’ Is About Mac Miller

Ariana Grande just dropped her new album Thank u, next, and many fans are speculating that one of its tracks, "Ghostin," is about her late ex, Mac Miller. While sonically, there are many similarities between "Ghostin" and Mac's song "2009" off his 2018 album Swimming, it's the lyrics that people think prove Grande is singing about the rapper.

On the track, Grande sings about thinking about her ex. "Though I wish he were here instead/Don't want that living in your head," Grande sings on the second verse of the song. "He just comes to visit me/When I'm dreaming every now and then."

It would appear she could be referring to her relationship with Pete Davidson here as well, and in a Q&A with fans on Jan. 23, Grande's explanation of the song seems to be in line with that theory.

"feeling badly for the person you're with bc you love somebody else," Grande told a fan when asked what "Ghostin" was about. "feeling badly bc he can tell he can't compare.... and how i should be ghosting him."

Fans have also pointed out some lyrical similarities between "Ghostin" and Mac's 2016 track "Cinderella," which Grande confirmed last year was written about her.

"You in my dreams, that's why I sleep all the time/Just to hear you say I love you, just to touch you," Mac raps on the song. "Just to leave you behind/I told you, you don't have to worry, you'll be fine."

Reactions on social media have been mixed, but everyone seems to be in agreement that Grande is definitely referring to her ex.

"Bro can Ariana stop milking Mac’s death," one fan wrote on Friday morning (Feb. 8).

"me realizing ghostin is about her crying over Mac Miller n laying next to Pete while he watches her in pain over his death omg Ariana I’m DEPR," another fan wrote with a crying GIF.

After speaking with Billboard back in September, the journalist who interviewed Grande wrote that the singer played a song that "later, I realize is about Miller.” It's possible that they were referring to the album's title track "thank u, next," however, as this was prior to the song's release.

Compare Ariana Grande's "Ghostin'" and Mac Miller's "2009" below, and check out the reactions from fans who think the song is about the late rapper.