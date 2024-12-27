OG Maco Dead at 32

UPDATE (Dec. 27):

OG Maco's family has confirmed his recent passing via a statement on Instagram.

"With heavy hearts, we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of our beloved Ben, known to the world as OG Maco," the statement below reads in part. "His life was a testament to resilience, creativity and boundless love. Through his music, passion and unwavering spirit, he touched so many lives and left a lasting impact."

Read the full statement below.

ORIGINAL STORY (Dec. 27):

OG Maco has reportedly passed away after recently being hospitalized with a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound.

OG Maco Succumbs to Gunshot Wound

On Friday (Dec. 27), TMZ broke the news that the rapper succumbed to his injuries. According to the celebrity news site, OG Maco died surrounded by family in a Los Angeles hospital on Thursday night (Dec. 26).

XXL has reached out to OG Maco's family for comment.

News of OG Maco's passing comes two weeks after news first broke that the Atlanta rapper, born Benedict Chiajulam Ihesiba Jr., had been hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head following an apparent suicide attempt on Dec. 12. The rapper's neighbors reportedly called the police after hearing a gunshot from inside the rapper's Los Angeles residence. Authorities found Maco unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. A firearm was reportedly retrieved on the scene and there were signs that it was an intentional self-inflicted shooting.

On Dec. 16, Maco's family released a statement about the dire situation on IG.

"We want to inform OG Maco’s fans, friends and supporters that he is currently in critical but stable condition," the statement read in part. "He is receiving the best possible care and we are staying hopeful as he continues to fight."

OG Maco rose to prominence as one of Quality Control's first signees and blew up with his 2014 viral hit "U Guessed It. In 2015, he was in the 2015 XXL Freshman Class. However, in 2018, he announced he was retiring from music. A few months later, he revealed he acquired a "skin-eating disease" after being improperly treated for a minor rash.

Despite his proclamation, he continued to drop new music into the 2020s. Last year, he released the self-titled OG Maco album. In November of 2024, he released his most recent single "Shawty" featuring Fnx.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call th National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.