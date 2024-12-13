OG Maco Hospitalized With Gunshot Wound to Head Following Apparent Suicide Attempt – Report

Atlanta rapper OG Maco has reportedly been hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the head following an apparent suicide attempt.

OG Maco Undergoes Surgery for Gunshot Wound

On Thursday night (Dec. 12), TMZ broke the news that Maco was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Thursday morning with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the celebrity news site, police were called to the rapper's home after neighbors heard a gunshot and called 911. The rapper was found unresponsive and a firearm was retrieved on the scene, with signs reportedly pointing to an apparent suicide attempt. Maco was rushed into surgery. Maco's manager tells TMZ the rapper is not dead but needs urgent prayers.

XXL has reached out to OG Maco's label for comment.

OG Maco was one of the first rappers on the Quality Control roster and blew up with his 2014 viral hit "U Guessed It. However, in August of 2018, he claimed he was retiring from music. "This isn't coming from a bad place but after this year I will no longer continue being OG Maco," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I have given all I can give as OG Maco and I'm thankful for everything that you all have given me, but I want to be human again."

The following March, he announced he acquired a "skin-eating disease" after being improperly treated for a minor rash. He has continued to put out new music including his self-titled OG Maco album in 2023. Last month, he released the single "Shawty" featuring Fnx.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.