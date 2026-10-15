Nino Paid and Warhol.SS Charged With Murder, Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault for Allegedly Shooting and Killing a Man in Atlanta

Nino Paid and Warhol.SS have been charged with murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Atlanta.

Nino, born Jacquawn Andrews, was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol while attempting to re-enter the United States from Canada on Sept. 1. He was held in the Wayne County Jail in Michigan before recently being extradited to Atlanta. He faces felony murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault charges. Warhol.SS, born Zahair Myles, turned himself in to police on Sept. 14 in connection with the murder. He has been charged with felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

The charges stem from an incident on April 25. Atlanta Police officers responded to a report of a person shot near Old Fourth Ward. Responding officers located a 29-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. However, he later succumbed to his wounds.

"Following a thorough investigation, investigators identified two suspects, Zahair Myles and Jacquawn Andrews, in connection with the incident," the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting or the identity of the victim. Nino and Warhol remain in jail without bond. Nino has a bond hearing scheduled for today (Oct. 15).

XXL has reached out to Nino Paid and Warhol.SS' teams for comment.

Watch Atlanta News First's Coverage of Nino Paid's Arrest

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