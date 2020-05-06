TMZ Reports Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea Have Welcomed a Baby Boy

Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea are new parents after welcoming a baby boy last month.

On Wednesday (May 6), TMZ announced that Iggy and Carti have welcomed a baby boy while reporting that the Atlanta rapper recently dropped $400,000 on a family-friendly 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The vehicle was reportedly rushed to Carti in Georgia last week after initial reports began circulating that Iggy had given birth to their son. This is Carti and Azalea's first child together. The site also claims the 23-year-old rapper purchased the SUV so that he could safely attach a baby car seat while still maintaining his stylish appearance.

Iggy, 29, became the center of pregnancy rumors back in December of 2019, which is also around the time her Instagram page became inactive and many fans began speculating that she was expecting. Last week, however, unconfirmed reports suggesting Iggy gave birth began circulating despite neither of the two rappers posting anything on social media or saying anything to confirm they brought life into the world. The couple began dating in 2018 and moved into a home in Atlanta last year, where they currently reside.

Reports of Iggy and Carti's new baby comes ahead of the 2017 XXL Freshman's long-awaited album, Whole Lotta Red, which supposedly has close to 20 songs. According to his hairstylist, Rhonnie Lee, Carti's forthcoming LP will sit at 18 songs and can be expected soon. The album, which fans have been begging for since 2018, is Carti's follow-up to his 2018 LP, Die Lit, which helped the rapper build his cult following.

With reports of Carti welcoming a new baby and readying his sophomore album, congratulations are in order for the couple on their new family.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti for comment.