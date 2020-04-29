Fans can expect Whole Lotta Red to be a lengthy album, according to a source close to Playboi Carti.

On Wednesday (April 29), a fan pieced together a portion of the Carti puzzle via a Reddit post after an Instagram page titled 2900legion shared an IG Live video that is said to be the rapper's hairstylist Rhonnie Lee. In the clip, she claimed that the Atlanta native will be delivering an 18-track album.

"We didn't shoot the album cover," the video began. "I thought that the one cover that he just released the other day with him, the black background and him in all back and shit that's just the single. We haven't shot his official album cover with like, all 18 songs on it yet. That's what he was calling me about the other day."

This is one of many clues that leads fans to believe Playboi Carti will one day unearth the long-awaited LP. Most recently, another Redditt user named Kryptonboi noticed leaks of Carti's music had randomly begun to disappear from the internet. This was around the same time the rapper began promoting the artwork for "@ Meh."

While it's unclear if Lee is referring to WLR or some other unknown project, an 18-song LP is presumably on the way. Fans have been waiting on Whole Lotta Red since 2018, when Playboi Carti initially announced the album's existence, but the album has been delayed for nearly two years.

Nonetheless, things finally seem to be looking up with hints from Carti and those around him suggesting that more new music is soon to come.