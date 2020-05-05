French Montana Claims Kodak Black Didn’t Talk to Him Once During Music Video Shoot, Only Growled

French Montana has shared a fond memory of Kodak Black from the set of their video for their 2016 collaboration "Lockjaw."

During an interview with Big Boy of L.A.'s Real 92.3 on Monday (May 4), French revealed that Kodak didn't speak to him once while filming the video. "Me and him didn't have, like, one conversation when we shot the video," Montana said while laughing. "I just looked at him and he growled at me. Shout out to my dog. We was getting lit, we was drinking. He live that rock star life. He about that life."

Montana added that they both were "geeked" while on the set of the video, adding that Kodak was "living that rock star life." The Bronx rapper closed out the memory by saying "Free Kodak," who is currently serving time on federal gun charges.

The Florida rapper, who was transferred to USP Big Sandy in Kentucky in January just before pleading guilty to additional gun charges in New York, recently accused officers at the prison of attacking him.

In a series of tweets posted to Kodak's Twitter page over the weekend, it was alleged that he was beaten by several guards. "Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY," the tweet said. "They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object...Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said 'you're not so gangster now, you're gonna need bigger balls to survive.' We have notified his counsel @LawRonin @bradfordcohen and he advised he will be asking for a full investigation by @TheJusticeDept and the FBI."

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, has already called for an investigation into the incident. "I have requested that Big Sandy preserve all video and conduct a full investigation," Cohen said in a statement via Instagram on Sunday (May 3). "I have also reached out to DOJ, as I feel that a 3rd party investigation needs to take place immediately. There are recordings of the witnesses that called and stated what happened to Bill."

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the 2016 XXL Freshman is expected to be released on Oct. 7, 2022.

Check out French Montana recount his time on set with Kodak Black for their "Lockjaw" video around the 2:30-second mark.