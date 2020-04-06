Kodak Black Goes Live on Phone Call From Jail, Doubles Down on YoungBoy Never Broke Again Beef

Kodak Black and YoungBoy Never Broke Again have been exchanging verbal jabs at one another over the last few days. The Project Baby has since sounded off on the Baton Rouge, La. rapper via a recorded jail phone call.

On Monday evening (April 6), a call between Kodak and an unidentified person surfaced, in which the Florida rapper can be heard addressing NBA YoungBoy. The conversation apparently stems from their prior back-and-forth, which began on Saturday (April 4), after Kodak accused YoungBoy of cooperating with police following the arrest of his girlfriend, Iyanna Mayweather. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather was taken into custody after stabbing the reported mother of NBA's child.

"I'll keep posting homie," Kodak says in the audio. "I'll keep on clout chasing nigga, in your voice nigga. And make you do something boy, stop playing with me boy, forreal boy. Talking bout suck a dick, talking about suck a dick playing with a real one like that you don't play with no man like that. Talking bout suck a dick, homie."

The Florida rapper's phone conversation also references a tweet YoungBoy posted on Sunday (April 5), calling him "a clout chaser."

"You deserve to be stepped on with that clout chasing shit," NBA said in the tweet.

The following day, on April 6, someone from Kodak team's responded to YoungBoy via his Twitter account, writing, "Boy Shut Up U Ain't Steppin On Nothing."

Elsewhere on the phone call, the former XXL Freshman downplayed the situation, denouncing that there is actually an issue. In fact, Kodak said that his brother advised him to "cut that lame shit out."

"This shit really squashed forreal," the rapper said. "The shit ain't really bout nothing bro, like nigga doing all this screaming and shit, nigga doing all this geeking on the internet talking about clout chasing and shit."

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, confirmed to XXL that the rapper is currently located at Niagara County Jail while he serves his 46-month federal sentence for illegally purchasing a firearm in his home state. Cohen noted that federal prisons are currently on lockdown, which is why Kodak is serving his time at a county jail for a federal sentence.