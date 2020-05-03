Kodak Black’s Team Claim He Was Assaulted by Guards at Prison

Kodak Black's team is speaking out after the rapper was allegedly attacked in prison.

On Sunday (May 3), the South Florida rapper's Twitter account came alive with tweets about some serious claims.

"We just heard from fellow inmates at Max Penitentiary Big Sandy KY," the message starts. "In regards to @Kodakblack treatment. He couldn't call himself as he is not allowed phone or visitation for 6 months as punishment for the incident in Miami, even though that has been the case since September."

The tweets go on to claim Kodak was harmed by correctional officers.

"They refuse to give him credit for that time," the statement continues. "Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object...Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said 'you're not so gangster now, you're gonna need bigger balls to survive.' We have notified his counsel @LawRonin @bradfordcohen and he advised he will be asking for a full investigation by @TheJusticeDept and the FBI."

Kodak Black's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has already put steps in motion to have the incident investigated.

"I have requested that Big Sandy preserve all video and conduct a full investigation," Cohen revealed on Instagram on Sunday. "I have also reached out to DOJ, as I feel that a 3rd party investigation needs to take place immediately. There are recordings of the witnesses that called and stated what happened to Bill. A 22 year old man serving approx 2 years more for a non violent crim is in a max pen. 1100 miles from his family and lawyers. This is true injustice. Not to mention when he was under the influence of an unknown substance during the incident in Miami 2 weeks before his sentencing on the paperwork case."

Kodak, who is serving a prison sentence on federal gun charges, was transferred to USP Big Sandy in Kentucky in January, shortly before pleading guilty to additional gun charges in New York. His current release date is Oct. 7, 2022, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

This isn't the first time Kodak has claimed he was treated badly while incarcerated. While he was located at the Miami Federal Detention Center in South Florida, he claimed he was drugged and the prison brawl he got into was somehow set up. He even went as far as to say he thought he was being strategically killed in prison.

XXL has reached out to USP Big Sandy for comment.