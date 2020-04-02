T.I. Says Free Kodak Black in Response to 6ix9ine Being Granted Early Release From Prison

T.I. and Kodak Black have a checkered past, but news of 6ix9ine's impending prison release has led Tip to show some unexpected support for the Florida rapper.

On Thursday (April 2), Dawn Florio, who works as an attorney for 6ix9ine, confirmed to XXL that the "Stoopid" rapper has been granted an early release from prison due to coronavirus concerns. The news of Tekashi's impending prison release prompted T.I. to call for the release of Kodak Black, an artist he exchanged diss songs with last April.

"Shiiiit Dey need to Free @kodakblack den..." Tip wrote in the comments section of DJ Akademiks' Instagram post about 6ix9ine. "They should free Kodak first."

Akadmiks via Instagram

Akadmiks via Instagram

Kodak is currently serving 46 months in prison on federal firearm charges.

Considering their April 2019 feud, Tip championing Kodak is rather shocking. The feud started when Kodak made insensitive comments about Lauren London following the murder of her boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle. Shortly after, Tip stepped in to check him on the things said about his ATL co-star.

"Kodak Black, you outta pocket, nigga," T.I. said in an Instagram video. "Fix that shit, quickly, expeditiously, nigga. You outta pocket, nigga. If ain't nobody else gonna say it, I'ma say it. If I see you, I'ma say it in your face."

The situation escalated with Kodak releasing a diss track aimed at Tip called, "Expeditiously." On the record, the "Roll in Peace" rapper called T.I.'s wife, Tiny Harris, "piggy." In May 2019, Tiny addressed the insult during an interview on Yung Joc's morning show Streetz Morning Takeover.

"Yeah, I thought that was pretty disrespectful,” Tiny said. “Tip is one of those people he’s not a person to be disrespected. And then you are going in and talking about kids and it's just too much.”

Despite Kodak Black and T.I.'s history, the veteran rapper thinks the former XXL freshman being released is a priority over 6ix9ine.