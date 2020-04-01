Kodak Black’s Lawyer Releases New Statement, Calls Out Miami Police for Violating Rapper’s Rights

Kodak Black's attorney has shared an update in the Florida rapper's November 2019 case, in which he was hit with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday (April 1), Bradford Cohen, who works as Kodak's attorney for the case, used his Instagram account to upload a post stating that Miami officials are trying to "stack" Kodak's sentencing in his gun case. This means that the time Kodak can potentially spend in prison will run consecutively, instead of concurrently.

“Now to discuss the Miami Dade case how it evolved and why its moving forward," Cohen began in his statement released via Instagram. "The Miami Stare attorney Katherine Fenandez Rundle @saomiami has an opponent this year that speaks about fairness and judicial reform. Her name is Melba Pearson, @resident_legal_diva . Ms. Rundle has yet to speak about her position on the fairness of an individual being charged for the same weapons in 3 different courts , like @kodak has been charged."

"Also to be addressed, Miami Dade Police arrested Mr Kapri, held him in their station, took pictures of him like an animal in handcuffs and sent them to a reporter, in violation of his rights, yet never served him with the state warrant they had sitting on their desk," he continued. "Why you may ask? Well the communications that I will be sharing speak volumes. They wanted to make sure they "stacked" his sentence. That is why they waited and never even put a detainer on him, before he was shipped to Kentucky. They want to attempt to wait as long as they can to get him here."

Kodak’s lawyer also states that the rapper was "never a convicted felon." “What is the other issue with the case besides his rights being violated, an attempt to skirt speedy trial rules and the current state of the law? There are issues with the actual case itself. @kodak was never a convicted felon. The Miami Dade State Attornry is charging him with a very obscure law, that most defendants dont know about. The law states that if you have a juvenile charge that was a felony, no matter if adj or not, you cannot possess a firearm until you are 24 years old."

"Now Federal has no such law, and if you walked into a gun store they could sell you a firearm and they would have no idea about the law, because it isn't a question asked on the federal form. Should that be changed?" he continued. "I believe so, another issue of a gun loophole, that no State Attorney wishes to change, because it helps them charge individuals that dont know about the law. The last piece of the puzzle is to make it sexy, the state attempts to say he is a qualified offender to double the penalties, again they are wrong and in the communications I have seen they knew he wasnt qualified, but they made the announcement anyway. The communications between the line prosecutor and others are quite revealing.”

In November of 2019, news broke that Kodak, who is currently serving time on federal firearm charges, faced an additional 30 years in prison. The platinum-selling rapper was being charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, updated XXL shortly after his client was hit with the new charges.

"This is what happens when the government feels like they lost when a young man [gets] 46 months on a filing a false document," Cohen said. "Miami has charged him with the purchase of the weapons, because of a little rarely known law if you had a juvenile prior you can't possess a weapon until you are 24. The Miami case will be dealt with very soon."

XXL has reached out to Cohen for comment.