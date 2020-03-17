Hitmaka Accused of Pistol-Whipping Woman, Releases Statement

Hitmaka has released a statement addressing disturbing allegations from a reported domestic abuse incident.

According to a police report, published by The Blast on Monday (March 15), the woman said the incident began around 5 a.m. on Saturday (March 14), at a private residence in Los Angeles. The report states that the "suspect and victim became involved in a verbal dispute. The suspect pistol-whipped victim (numerous times) resulting in verifiable injuries."

She was reportedly hospitalized and diagnosed with a "closed head injury, closed fracture of nasal bone, and facial lacerations" following the incident. She allegedly required several stitches. Photos of the injuries have been made available on the celebrity news website.

The alleged victim has reportedly been issued an emergency protective order good through March 20, which prevents Hitmaka from coming within 100 yards of her. He is also not allowed to contact her directly or indirectly whether through the phone or social media. As of press time, Hitmaka has not been arrested and it is unclear whether the LAPD will bring him in for questioning.

On Tuesday (March 17), the producer and former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star posted on Instagram a statement through his attorney about the allegations. In the statement, Hitmaka claims the woman in question, identified as Talia Tilley, was never his girlfriend and began assaulting him in a “calculated attack.” He also accuses Tilley of trying to have him robbed in a home invasion. Hitmaka also posted surveillance footage of what appears to be intruders on his property in another IG post.

"The robbers were unable to get into the house because the back door was secured by a heavy chain with a lock. Right after this alarm sounded, Mr. Ward saw one of the robbers running back from the back door towards the fence. He then heard the robbers trying unsuccessfully to kick open his front door,” the statement reads.

Hitmaka also claims that after surveying Tilley’s phone, he saw that she had been “in communication with and sharing her location with an unknown person.” The producer alleges that the person was calling and texting Tilley before, during and after the robbery attempt.

According to the statement, Hitmaka, born Christian Ward, provided the information including video and phone records to the Los Angeles Police Department "in the hopes that the perpetrators may be captured and brought to justice."

Hitmaka has been accused of violence in the past. Back in 2014, the producer was fired from Love & Hip-Hop after allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend, Masika Kalysha. Kalysha told police at the time of the alleged incident that Hitmaka—then known as Yung Berg—had flown into a drunken rage when his card was declined at the Gershwin Hotel in New York City and grabbed her neck, threw her to the floor, dragged her by her hair and hit her in the face. The pair later reconciled and Kalysha called the incident "a misunderstanding."

XXL has reached out to LAPD and Hitmaka's camp for comment.

You can read Hitmaka's statement below.