Suspect in XXXTentacion Murder Denied Bond

A suspect in the murder case of the late XXXTentacion isn't leaving his jail cell anytime soon.

According to legal documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Feb. 12), a judge denied bond for Trayvon Newsome, who is one of the four suspects in the XXXTentacion's murder. Newsome's Arthur hearing was held last Thursday (Feb. 6) at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The decision did not turn out in Newsome's favor.

"This court having found proof evident and presumption great hereby declines to set bonds," judge Michael Usan wrote. "No bonds remain as to counts 1, 2."

Broward County Clerk

The hearing occurred months after Newsome's initial request for a bond hearing was approved. Newsome is accused of robbing and murdering XXXTentacion on June 18, 2018. Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Robert Allen are also accused of taking part in the murder plot. Newsome was captured and arrested nearly two months after X's death on Aug. 7, 2018.

Newsome was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. Prosecutors believe Newsome approached the late Bad Vibes Forever rapper with a gun during the robbery that occurred before the murder. However, authorities have accused Boatwright of actually firing the shot that killed X.

The accused murderer will remain behind bars with Boatwright, Williams and Allen, who are all being held without bond. In other XXX news, the deceased rapper appeared on Forbes' 2019 Top-Earning Dead Celebrity list. The Skins rhymer ended up in the No. 11 slot with $10 million earned last year.