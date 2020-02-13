Lil Tecca Plans to Drop Debut Album Virgo World During Virgo Season

Lil Tecca is extending his rap success with his latest single, “IDK,” a song that he produced himself. The 17-year-old rap phenom is also hard at work on his debut album.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Eddie Francis published on Thursday (Feb. 13), Tecca said that his new project is coming “soon.” "The album is called Virgo World so it might be in that season,” he explained.

“Ah, Virgo season,” Francis replied to which Tecca answered, "You know the vibes."

While Tecca didn’t give a specific release date, if he plans to drop the album during Virgo season, fans can expect his album to hit stores in late summer 2020 or early fall. If you are keeping score, the Virgo sign’s astrological dates are between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22.

In the meantime, Tecca is enjoying the success of his 2019 debut project, We Love You Tecca. Last October, the song “Ransom” broke Post Malone’s Soundcloud record as the longest-charting No. 1 single on the streaming platform. The Nick Mira and Taz Taylor-produced banger reigned at the top spot for 86 consecutive weeks, surpassing Malone’s reign at No. 1 for 77 weeks with the 21 Savage-assisted track “Rockstar.”

As for 2020, Tecca has a lot of things planned for the year. “Tour for the album, more singles, maybe a little pack before the album, a whole lot of visuals, new music, all vibes, literally,” he told Francis.

Lil Tecca has come a long way from charging $50 for a feature two years ago.

Listen to Lil Tecca's interview below.