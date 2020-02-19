Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Change Name to Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony for Buffalo Wild Wings Partnership

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony had fans up in arms for a second.

On Wednesday (Feb. 19), Buffalo Wild Wings shared a documentary-style video featuring the legendary Cleveland group where they announced a name change to "Boneless Thugs-N-Harmony." In the nearly two-minute clip, Layzie Bone opposes the name-change, while his groupmates all take it a step further and declare their new individual names to be Krayzie Boneless, Flesh-N-Boneless, and Wish Boneless.

“I ain’t changing shit,” Layzie says in the video. “It’s preposterous.”

Wish Bone Wish Boneless wasn't trying to hear it, though.

“The few letters we changed in it, it’s not going to change our heart or where we come from or what we about or what we talk about,” Wish says. “We still be Bone, just less.”

While the Creepin' on ah Come Up group let the joke go on a little longer, they also began offering merch on their website and quickly sold out of the gold-dipped wing chain they sported in the video. Despite later revealing it was all just a joke in support of their new partnership with the restaurant chain, there is still merch available for purchase.

"#BonelessThugs The name change was just a joke y’all calm down," Krayzie later posted on IG with the same video shared by Buffalo Wild Wings.

In related news, Bizzy Bone recently came all the way through for a Japanese rapper who is a huge fan of the Cleveland crew. The fan had traveled from Japan to the rappers' home city to meet them, but unfortunately had been robbed of his luggage and stranded in the city upon arrival. After catching word from Fox 8 Cleveland news about the situation, Bizzy was able to supply the fan with a plane ticket home.