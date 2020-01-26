Tyler, The Creator takes home a major win.

At the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday (Jan. 26), Tyler was announced as this year's winner for Best Rap Album. Other 2020 nominees for Best Rap Album include Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers III, Meek Mill's Championships, 21 Savage's I Am > I Was and YBN Cordae's The Lost Boy.

This particular award, which was first handed out in 1996 to Naughty by Nature. In past years, people like Kendrick Lamar and Chance The Rapper have won. Last year, Cardi B became the first solo female artist to win Best Rap album.

During his acceptance speech, Tyler thanked his mother, record label, managers and his "day one" for trusting him and his creativity. "One, to my mother, you did a great job raising this guy," he said to begin. "Two...to my managers you guys took a seed and watered it and I thank you for trusting my ideas."

Before leaving the stage, Tyler gave a big shout out to Pharrell Williams for his inspiration and guidance in the music business.

"I really want to thank Pharrell Williams," he said. "Because, again, growing up feeling left of center to a lot of stuff that I saw on TV, that man has allowed me to be comfortable with myself and has opened up doors that you guys [could] not have imagined. Before I met him and when I met him. So thank you, P. I love, y'all."

Congrats to Tyler on his big night.