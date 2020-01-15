Tyler, The Creator to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, The Creator is headed to the 2020 Grammy Awards.

On Tuesday night (Jan. 15), the Igor rapper confirmed that he's preparing to hit the stage for the nationally-televised award show. In his Instagram post, Tyler uploaded two photos to reveal the big news. One is a graphic announcing his performance at the 2020 Grammys, and the other is a photo of a billboard that promotes his consideration for Album of the Year.

"stupid bitch," Tyler wrote in the caption of his post.

Although his Igor album wasn't nominated for Album of the Year, Tyler is one of several MC's nominated for Best Rap Album. Back in November, the "Earfauake" rapper was nominated alongside Meek Mill (Championships), YBN Cordae (The Lost Boy), 21 Savage (I Am > I Was) and the Dreamville roster (Revenge of the Dreamers III).

This news comes less than a month after Tyler unloaded his first new music since he dropped Igor. Towards the end of 2019, Tyler decided to gift his fans with "Best Interest" and "Group B," two songs that don't appear on his latest LP. Tyler explained the visual for "Group B" and revealed that the song was originally planned to appear on Igor.

"A song that i never got to fully finish from IGOR sessions. didnt want it to sit on a hard drive," Tyler wrote on YouTube. "Filmed with no music, with hopes that it would sync up, a success!"

The 2020 Grammys Awards premieres Jan. 26 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.