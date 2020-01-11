Trick Daddy is in a bit of legal trouble. The rapper was arrested early Saturday morning (Jan. 11) on cocaine possession and DUI charges.

According to the Miami Herald, Trick, born Maurice Young, was spotted running red lights and colliding with street signs in a Range Rover. Officers pulled him over. When they approached the car, they reportedly discovered the rapper who "appeared to be sleep behind the wheel." Trick was awakened by the officers and identified himself before telling the cops on the scene he had recently left a club in Miami Gardens. He reportedly revealed to the officers he had about five drinks while at the club and was on his way to take someone home.

Officers on the scene noticed Trick's slurred speech and red eyes, and asked him to take a field sobriety test. He failed, police report. The rapper was then arrested and taken to the Hammocks District Station where police found he had cocaine in a rolled up dollar bill in his belongings. They also discovered he had an outstanding warrant for a previous DUI. His bond was set at $6,000 for both charges.

XXL has reached out to the Miami-Dade Police Department and Trick Daddy's team for comment.

The arrest is a setback for the rapper who recently landed a radio gig alongside Trina on Miami's 99 Jamz after starring on Love & Hip Hop Miami for two seasons. In October, he filed for bankruptcy, claiming he had no money and owed $807,000 to creditors. Trick Daddy's most recent musical release was the U Already Know EP in 2014.