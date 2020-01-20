Offset Says Migos’ Culture III Album Is the “Last Chapter”

We are approaching the two-year anniversary of Migos' Culture II album, which was released on Jan. 26, 2018. With the group currently prepping the third installment, which is slated to come out at the top of the year, Offset has offered a small update on the album series.

On Sunday night (Jan. 19), 'Set shared a photo of the group on Instagram. The Atlanta rapper captioned the photo, "CULTURE 3 2020. LAST CHAPTER."

The album has been being teased for a while now. It was first announced to be coming out in the first part of January 2019. When the group didn't deliver, Offset updated the timeline saying it would be 2020 before the LP would be released.

In December, Offset revealed they had a song with the late Juice Wrld that may appear on the new album. “I got this song called 'What’s Brackin’' with him and I probably gonna put that shit on Culture III,” Offset said. “He gonna ape shit on that thing.”

Culture II features the singles "MotorSport", "Stir Fry", "Walk It Talk It" and "Narcos" and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It has since reached double platinum status. There is still no solid release date for the forthcoming LP. If the past is any indicator, it could be coming soon. Both CI and CII came out in late January.

Despite not dropping an album in two years, the trio is still winning. They recently got their own signature menu items at Popeyes; The Tour Rider, The Quavo, The Takeoff and The Offset.