UPDATE:

After a video surfaced of DaBaby roughing up a hotel employee, the North Carolina rapper is telling his side of the story. On Saturday (Jan. 18), the 2019 XXL Freshman shared a lengthy explanation of the events on Instagram.

"The hotel worker you see me 'pushing' came up to me outside the hotel and asked could he record a video of me holding my 2-year-old daughter," DaBaby starts. "I calmly and respectfully said no and explained to him posting video of me at the time would compromise the safety of me and my child by letting social media know where we were staying."

DaBaby goes on to say the man refused to adhere to his orders and still took the video from afar.

"I told him to delete the video immediately and take his bitch ass in the hotel and do his job since he wasn't able to abide by company policy while doing his job outside the hotel," DaBaby continued. "Upon entering the hotel I made him sit down and understand that no video is worth the safety of my child being compromised."

DaBaby added that he plans to sue the hotel over their employee's actions.

Check out DaBaby's statement in full below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DaBaby reportedly roughed up a hotel worker back in December and the video of the incident has surfaced.

On Saturday (Jan. 18), TMZ published surveillance video from the Beverly Hills hotel where the altercation allegedly went down on Dec. 19. In the video, the North Carolina rapper is seen following a man into the building with his crew in tow. Once inside, the 2019 XXL Freshman yells something at the man. He then pushes the man into a wall. The unidentified hotel worker lands in a chair and the rapper appears to berate him for several seconds before leaving.

According to the celebrity news site, the hotel employee initially followed DaBaby into the parking lot to try and get a photo with the Grammy-nominated MC. DaBaby reportedly turned the man down and he began to walk back into the building. That's where the video allegedly picks up. It is unclear what caused the situation to escalate. No police were called and the rapper and his crew reportedly left without further incident.

DaBaby's attorney, Michael Heiskell, has released a statement about the video. "Any actions taken by DaBaby were likely in self defense based upon his recall of the events and until the video is thoroughly reviewed we have no further comment at this time," he said.

The incident sounds similar to a situation that went down last May where members of the rapper's security beat up a rapper who allegedly swung at them after reportedly being angered when he got turned down for a photo with DaBaby.

The "Suge" has had multiple run-ins with the law over the past few months. He started off 2020 by getting arrested for the alleged battery of a promoter in Miami. In December, he was arrested in North Carolina on marijuana charges.