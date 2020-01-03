DaBaby Arrested for Battery, Held Without Bond

UPDATE: ABC's local Miami affiliate Local 10 News reports that DaBaby has gone into a courtroom and stood before two different judges at two separate times on Friday. After being in court, he is going to be held without bond.

His first court appearance was for the battery charge stemming from an alleged encounter he had with a concert promoter and an associate of the concert promoter. The second court appearance was for an outstanding warrant in Dallas Texas. In a video of the appearance, the judge says that part is for a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The judge says that the Dallas has denied DaBaby bond, so he will also be held without bond in Florida for the time being. He will be in jail until he is extradited to Texas.

DaBaby's next court appearance is set for Tues., Jan. 7. See video of DaBaby in court below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DaBaby is facing more legal trouble.

According to a police report obtained by XXL on Friday (Jan. 3), DaBaby was detained by the Miami Police Department on Thursday outside the Novotel hotel in Brickell section of Miami. Speaking with Miami's Local 10 news outlet, Miami police spokeswoman Kenia Fallat told the local news outlet that the Kirk rapper was taken into police headquarters to be questioned regarding a robbery investigation. He was officially arrested on a battery charge that day.

In the police report, a detective writes that the conflict started on Thursday afternoon (Jan. 2) at the hotel after one of the victims, a concert promoter, was $10,000 short on a $30,000 payment he and DaBaby had agreed to for a performance at Cafe Iguanas Pines the same day. That victim, identified in the police report as Victim 1, claims that a "verbal altercation" ensued before DaBaby punched a second victim, identified as Victim 2, in the face. From there, Victim 1 says DaBaby's team stepped in and robbed the promoter.

In the police report, DaBaby's team is accused of stealing Victim 1's credit card, his iPhone 7 and $80. The men with DaBaby apparently also covered the victim in apple juice. Authorities say DaBaby and his team fled in a black SUV.

At 4:50 p.m., DaBaby returned to the Novotel hotel lobby where Victim 1 identified him as the person who attacked Victim 2.

Prior to DaBaby's arrest, cell phone footage of a robbery allegedly involving the rapper's team surfaced. The video allegedly shows DaBaby's team robbing the promoter.

DaBaby has been in custody at the Turner Guilfield Knight Correctional Center in Miami since his arrest yesterday. According to Local 10, the Baby on Baby rapper will be held without bond because of an arrest warrant issued in Texas. He will remain behind bars until he sees a judge sometime today.

XXL has reached out to DaBaby's team as well as the Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation for comment.