DaBaby Detained by Police for Possession of Marijuana

DaBaby has jumped onto social media to further address the situation. In two tweets he posted this afternoon, he spoke on what he believes was an unnecessary police search.

"Someone died last night while the police department wasting resources and officers to harass me in attempt to make a bad example out of me," he wrote in one tweet. "When in reality, i’m the most positive example the city of Charlotte got. Especially for anybody in the streets of Charlotte and the KIDS."

In another tweet, DaBaby wrote, "Black Excellence right here in our own city, & they hate it. ‍♂️."

DaBaby has had another encounter with law enforcement.

After his show at the Bojangles Arena on Monday night (Dec. 23), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department met the "Suge" rapper in the parking lot and detained him for possession of marijuana, reports NBC Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed the news with XXL today.

Initially, the police took him in for possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon. However, CMPD reportedly dropped the latter charge and cited him for marijuana possession. Upon his release from custody, the 2019 XXL Freshman claimed that the police were targeting him.

"Every time. There's nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around," Kirk told the local news outlet. "Shining it into the car windows... they follow me, they pull us over for no reason, they search our cars."

DaBaby's team told NBC that the police were given a bogus tip about guns and drugs in his car. DaBaby also posted videos to his Instagram story to help support his claim. In the videos, police officers can be seen flashing their lights into his vehicle, which the rapper believes is illegal.

In a press release, CMPD explained their side of the incident. According to them, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from DaBaby's vehicle when he pulled into the venue. Officers allege they then approached the vehicle and "observed marijuana in plain view," which they said gave them probable cause to search. They decided to wait to deal with it until after he performed, however.

Following the show, police say they approached DaBaby but he didn't want to speak, which ultimately resulted in his detainment. Upon searching the vehicle and finding weed, they brought him in. CPMD also noted that after dropping the rapper's charges to two citations, they "offered to drive Kirk anywhere he wanted to go; however, he did not want a ride and walked out of the jail with his two citations."

The CMPD says they've launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if their officers followed protocol throughout the incident.

The detainment happened hours after the Kirk rapper reportedly gave away over 200 toys to kids in need.

