Pusha-T Dodges Attack by Several Men at Toronto Concert

Update:

Pusha-T has stepped forth to dispel any notion that he was attacked as he performed in Toronto last night (Nov. 20). While people did try to attack him, he was never harmed.

Push's response was directed at a local Toronto news outlet that claimed that he'd literally been attacked. Quote-tweeting a tweet with the article, Pusha wrote, "Don’t spread these lies!!! Thats not Pusha -T getting punished on stage..."

Original Story:

The Toronto stop of Pusha-T's Daytona Tour gets a bit chaotic. According to videos and tweets from various Twitter users, the Virginia rapper was in the middle of his set when several men rushed the stage in an apparent attempt to attack him earlier tonight (Nov. 21).

In a video uploaded to Twitter by one of the concert-goers, Pusha is seen rocking the crowd until drinks start getting thrown in his direction. In the chaos, Pusha makes his way off stage. Then, the camera then redirects to Pusha's stage where a group of men are physically attacking someone, or someones, as they lay on the stage and an all-out brawl ensues.

Now, it's unclear what, exactly happened after the attempted Pusha assault. According to a few Twitter users, Pusha left the stage only to return a short while later. According to at least one account, Pusha claimed that Drake—a person whom he's beefed with quite a bit this year—sent people to the venue to attack him and after making the claim, Push performed both "I Don't Like" and his famous Drake diss "The Story of Adidon." Some concert-goers claim that the concert was stopped a short while later.

Although there aren't any direct ties between Drake and this attack, the Toronto rapper and Pusha do have an ongoing beef. That's why plenty of Twitter users have speculated that it was the Toronto rapper might have had something to do with the attempted attack. After all, Pusha is in Drake's city.

XXL has reached out to Pusha-T's camp for comment.

See footage from the attempted attack for yourself below.