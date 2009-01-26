Young Jeezy Accepts O’Reilly’s Invitation, Calls Fox News Host “Ignorant”

Young Jeezy ain't never scared. As previously reported, the snowman struck back at Bill O'Reilly after the TV host called he and Jay-Z's inaugural performance of the "My President" remix, "offensive."

Though he harshly criticized Jeezy and poked fun at his name, O'Reilly did open the door for the rapper to appear on "The O'Reilly Factor" to explain his position. The Snowman said he'd gladly face the Fox TV personality.

"Damn right! I ain’t never ran, nah mean?" Jeezy told XXLMag.com. "At the end of the day, you’re dealing with cats who think that we as young black men don’t know what it is we do. We entrepreneurs, we came from nothing. If you gotta mispronounce my name to try to be funny and you got a Harvard or whatever education you got, then you’re really showing how ignorant you are."

"If you didn’t hear what the fuck I said, it’s all good, but you didn’t hear all these people crying in New Orleans," he continued. "You ain’t know bout the [Oscar] Grant kid that got killed in Oakland, you ain’t speaking on that. You ain’t talking about these ladies out here killing these babies, you worried about what I said."- Marvin Brandon